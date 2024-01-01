Menu
360 Camera, Diesel Engine, Tow Technology Package, Traction Control, Reverse Sense System!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged F-350. This 2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-350 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-350 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 40,309 kms. Its oxford white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-350 Super Dutys trim level is XLT. This XLT trim steps things up with aluminum wheels, front fog lamps with automatic high beams, a power-adjustable drivers seat, three 12-volt DC and a 120-volt AC power outlets, beefy suspension thanks to heavy-duty dampers and robust axles, class V towing equipment with a hitch, trailer wiring harness, a brake controller and trailer sway control, manual extendable trailer-style side mirrors, box-side steps, and cargo box illumination. Additional features include an 8-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 5G mobile hotspot internet access, air conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry, smart device remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, forward collision mitigation, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 360 Camera, Diesel Engine, Tow Technology Package, Traction Control, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sensing System.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3DT3PEC12413.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/

The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill.

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

Contact Seller

Used
40,309KM
VIN 1FT8W3DT3PEC12413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Medium Dark Slate Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UVK08
  • Mileage 40,309 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Spray-in bedliner

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear View Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Reverse Sensing System
Remote Engine Start

Powertrain

Diesel Engine

Convenience

Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Power sliding rear window

Additional Features

17 inch Aluminum Wheels
Blind spot information system
360 Camera
SiriusXM
40/Console/40 Cloth Seat
Tow technology package
Reverse Sense System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Ford F-350