$69,800+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-350
Super Duty XLT - Diesel Engine
2023 Ford F-350
Super Duty XLT - Diesel Engine
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$69,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,779KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT1PEC39063
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Antimatter Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UVL01
- Mileage 57,779 KM
Vehicle Description
Diesel Engine, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Reverse Sense System!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
This Ford Super Duty is the toughest, most capable pickup truck that Ford has ever built, and thats saying a lot. This 2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-350 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-350 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 57,779 kms. It's antimatter blue metallic in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is XLT. This XLT trim steps things up with aluminum wheels, front fog lamps with automatic high beams, a power-adjustable driver's seat, three 12-volt DC and a 120-volt AC power outlets, beefy suspension thanks to heavy-duty dampers and robust axles, class V towing equipment with a hitch, trailer wiring harness, a brake controller and trailer sway control, manual extendable trailer-style side mirrors, box-side steps, and cargo box illumination. Additional features include an 8-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 5G mobile hotspot internet access, air conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry, smart device remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, forward collision mitigation, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Diesel Engine, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Reverse Sense System, Am/fm Audio System, Bench Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT1PEC39063.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Powertrain
Diesel Engine
Interior
Rear Defroster
Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Seating
BENCH SEATS
Additional Features
AM/FM Audio System
Reverse Sense System
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
$69,800
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2023 Ford F-350