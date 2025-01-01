Menu
<b>Diesel Engine, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Reverse Sense System!</b><br> <br> Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!<br> <br> This Ford Super Duty is the toughest, most capable pickup truck that Ford has ever built, and thats saying a lot. This 2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill. <br> <br>The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-350 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-350 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 57,779 kms. Its antimatter blue metallic in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our F-350 Super Dutys trim level is XLT. This XLT trim steps things up with aluminum wheels, front fog lamps with automatic high beams, a power-adjustable drivers seat, three 12-volt DC and a 120-volt AC power outlets, beefy suspension thanks to heavy-duty dampers and robust axles, class V towing equipment with a hitch, trailer wiring harness, a brake controller and trailer sway control, manual extendable trailer-style side mirrors, box-side steps, and cargo box illumination. Additional features include an 8-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 5G mobile hotspot internet access, air conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry, smart device remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, forward collision mitigation, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Diesel Engine, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Reverse Sense System, Am/fm Audio System, Bench Seats. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT1PEC39063 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT1PEC39063</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://novlanbros.com/credit/ target=_blank>http://novlanbros.com/credit/</a><br><br> <br/><br>The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

  • Exterior Colour Antimatter Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UVL01
  • Mileage 57,779 KM

Heated Mirrors

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Alloy Wheels

Diesel Engine

Rear Defroster
Navigation
Remote Engine Start

BENCH SEATS

AM/FM Audio System
Reverse Sense System

