$74,800+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat - Diesel Engine
2023 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat - Diesel Engine
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$74,800
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
155,000KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT2PEC63579
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 29726A
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Diesel Engine, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Interior!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
This Ford Super Duty is the toughest, most capable pickup truck that Ford has ever built, and thats saying a lot. This 2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-350 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-350 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 155,000 km. It's Grey in colour. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. Experience rugged capability and luxury in this F-350 Lariat trim, which features leather-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats with power adjustment, memory function and lumbar support, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, voice-activated dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable pedals, a sonorous 8-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, and two 120-volt AC power outlets. This truck is also ready to get busy, with equipment such as class V towing equipment with a hitch, trailer wiring harness, a brake controller and trailer sway control, beefy suspension with heavy duty shock absorbers, power extendable trailer style mirrors, and LED headlights with front fog lamps and automatic high beams. Connectivity is handled by a 12-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4, bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, inbuilt navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety features also include Ford Co-Pilot360 with a surround camera and pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and cross-traffic alert, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, forward collision mitigation, and a cargo bed camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Diesel Engine, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Interior, Alloy Wheels, Remote Engine Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT2PEC63579.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
This Ford Super Duty is the toughest, most capable pickup truck that Ford has ever built, and thats saying a lot. This 2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-350 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-350 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 155,000 km. It's Grey in colour. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. Experience rugged capability and luxury in this F-350 Lariat trim, which features leather-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats with power adjustment, memory function and lumbar support, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, voice-activated dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable pedals, a sonorous 8-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, and two 120-volt AC power outlets. This truck is also ready to get busy, with equipment such as class V towing equipment with a hitch, trailer wiring harness, a brake controller and trailer sway control, beefy suspension with heavy duty shock absorbers, power extendable trailer style mirrors, and LED headlights with front fog lamps and automatic high beams. Connectivity is handled by a 12-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4, bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, inbuilt navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety features also include Ford Co-Pilot360 with a surround camera and pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and cross-traffic alert, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, forward collision mitigation, and a cargo bed camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Diesel Engine, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Interior, Alloy Wheels, Remote Engine Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT2PEC63579.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Leather Interior
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Powertrain
Diesel Engine
Convenience
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
AM/FM Audio System
Reverse Sense System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat - Diesel Engine 155,000 KM $74,800 + tax & lic
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Email Novlan Bros Sales
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Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
Call Dealer
306-344-XXXX(click to show)
$74,800
+ taxes & licensing>
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2023 Ford F-350