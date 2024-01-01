Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Ford Co-Pilot360, Lane Keep Assist!</b><br> <br> Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!<br> <br> Change the game with the unique styling of the bold and beautiful Ford Edge. This 2024 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill. <br> <br>With meticulous attention to detail and amazing style, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This SUV has 44,103 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Edges trim level is SE. This stylish crossover SUV starts off with this SE trim, featuring a 12-inch capacitive infotainment screen bundled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, a 6-speaker audio setup, and 4G mobile hotspot internet connectivity. You and yours are assured of optimum road safety, with blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera with an inbuilt washer. Additional features include smart device remote start, proximity keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, 60-40 split front folding rear seats, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Ford Co-pilot360, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4G95RBA34270 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4G95RBA34270</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://novlanbros.com/credit/ target=_blank>http://novlanbros.com/credit/</a><br><br> <br/><br>The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

2024 Ford Edge

44,103 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford Edge

SE - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Ford Edge

SE - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
44,103KM
VIN 2FMPK4G95RBA34270

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25524A
  • Mileage 44,103 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Ford Co-Pilot360, Lane Keep Assist!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

Change the game with the unique styling of the bold and beautiful Ford Edge. This 2024 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

With meticulous attention to detail and amazing style, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This SUV has 44,103 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Edge's trim level is SE. This stylish crossover SUV starts off with this SE trim, featuring a 12-inch capacitive infotainment screen bundled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, a 6-speaker audio setup, and 4G mobile hotspot internet connectivity. You and yours are assured of optimum road safety, with blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera with an inbuilt washer. Additional features include smart device remote start, proximity keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, 60-40 split front folding rear seats, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Ford Co-pilot360, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4G95RBA34270.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Ford Co-Pilot360

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Novlan Bros Sales

Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats - Navigation for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats - Navigation 97,789 KM $49,800 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum - Heated Seats for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum - Heated Seats 283,000 KM $38,800 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XL for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2021 Ford F-150 XL 143,812 KM $34,800 + tax & lic

Email Novlan Bros Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

Call Dealer

306-344-XXXX

(click to show)

306-344-4448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

Contact Seller
2024 Ford Edge