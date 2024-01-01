$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Ford Edge
SE - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
2024 Ford Edge
SE - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
44,103KM
VIN 2FMPK4G95RBA34270
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25524A
- Mileage 44,103 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Ford Co-Pilot360, Lane Keep Assist!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Change the game with the unique styling of the bold and beautiful Ford Edge. This 2024 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
With meticulous attention to detail and amazing style, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This SUV has 44,103 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Edge's trim level is SE. This stylish crossover SUV starts off with this SE trim, featuring a 12-inch capacitive infotainment screen bundled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, a 6-speaker audio setup, and 4G mobile hotspot internet connectivity. You and yours are assured of optimum road safety, with blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera with an inbuilt washer. Additional features include smart device remote start, proximity keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, 60-40 split front folding rear seats, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Ford Co-pilot360, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4G95RBA34270.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Ford Co-Pilot360
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2024 Ford Edge