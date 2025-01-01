$72,800+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford F-150
Lariat - Heated Seats - Navigation
2024 Ford F-150
Lariat - Heated Seats - Navigation
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$72,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50,300KM
VIN 1FTFW5L80RFA55355
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour BLACK LTHR TRIMMED BUCKET
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 48625A
- Mileage 50,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Interior, Power Tailgate!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2024 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
Just as you mould, strengthen and adapt to fit your lifestyle, the truck you own should do the same. The Ford F-150 puts productivity, practicality and reliability at the forefront, with a host of convenience and tech features as well as rock-solid build quality, ensuring that all of your day-to-day activities are a breeze. Theres one for the working warrior, the long hauler and the fanatic. No matter who you are and what you do with your truck, F-150 doesnt miss.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 50,300 kms. It's agate black in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. This F-150 Lariat is decked with great standard features such as premium Bang & Olufsen audio, ventilated and heated leather-trimmed seats with lumbar support, remote engine start, adaptive cruise control, FordPass 5G mobile hotspot, and a 12-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4 with inbuilt navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, and an aerial view camera system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Interior, Power Tailgate, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW5L80RFA55355.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Interior
Rear Defroster
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Convenience
Tow Package
Additional Features
Reverse Sense System
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
$72,800
+ taxes & licensing>
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2024 Ford F-150