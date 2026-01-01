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2025 Ford F-350
Super Duty King Ranch - Premium Audio
2025 Ford F-350
Super Duty King Ranch - Premium Audio
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
#47 1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
41,741KM
VIN 1FT8W3DT4SEC81331
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier Grey Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Java Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 48826A
- Mileage 41,741 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium Audio, Diesel Engine, Reverse Sensing System, Leather 40/Console/40 Seat, Spray-in Bedliner!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
This Ford F-350 boasts a quiet cabin, a compliant ride, and incredible capability. This 2025 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-350 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-350 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything.
This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 41,741 km. It's Glacier Grey Metallic Tri-coat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is King Ranch. The King Ranch delivers an even more luxurious experience, with power running boards, adaptive cruise control, a driver's heads-up display and retractable rear steps, along with King-Ranch leather-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats with power adjustment, memory function and lumbar support, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, voice-activated dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable pedals, a sonorous 18-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, and two 120-volt AC power outlets. This truck is also ready to get busy, with equipment such as class V towing equipment with a hitch, trailer wiring harness, a brake controller and trailer sway control, beefy suspension with heavy duty shock absorbers, power extendable trailer style mirrors, up-fitter switches, and LED headlights with front fog lamps and automatic high beams. Connectivity is handled by a 12-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4, bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, inbuilt navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety features also include lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, a surround camera system, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and cross-traffic alert, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, forward collision mitigation, and a cargo bed camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, Diesel Engine, Reverse Sensing System, Leather 40/Console/40 Seat, Spray-in Bedliner.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3DT4SEC81331.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
This Ford F-350 boasts a quiet cabin, a compliant ride, and incredible capability. This 2025 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-350 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-350 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything.
This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 41,741 km. It's Glacier Grey Metallic Tri-coat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is King Ranch. The King Ranch delivers an even more luxurious experience, with power running boards, adaptive cruise control, a driver's heads-up display and retractable rear steps, along with King-Ranch leather-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats with power adjustment, memory function and lumbar support, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, voice-activated dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable pedals, a sonorous 18-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, and two 120-volt AC power outlets. This truck is also ready to get busy, with equipment such as class V towing equipment with a hitch, trailer wiring harness, a brake controller and trailer sway control, beefy suspension with heavy duty shock absorbers, power extendable trailer style mirrors, up-fitter switches, and LED headlights with front fog lamps and automatic high beams. Connectivity is handled by a 12-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4, bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, inbuilt navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety features also include lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, a surround camera system, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and cross-traffic alert, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, forward collision mitigation, and a cargo bed camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, Diesel Engine, Reverse Sensing System, Leather 40/Console/40 Seat, Spray-in Bedliner.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3DT4SEC81331.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Powertrain
Diesel Engine
Interior
Reverse Sensing System
Exterior
Spray-in bedliner
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Novlan Bros Sales
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Novlan Bros Sales
Paradise Hill
#47 1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
Call Dealer
306-344-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2025 Ford F-350