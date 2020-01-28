2003 Dodge Caravan

2WD Minivans, 4dr Grand Sport 119" WB, 4-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.3L/201

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Heated Mirrors

ABS

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Third Passenger Door

Fourth Passenger Door

Floor mats

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Luggage Rack

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Steel Wheels Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm Cassette

AM/FM Stereo Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Covers

