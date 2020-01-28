2003 Dodge Caravan

2WD Minivans, 4dr Grand Sport 119" WB, 4-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.3L/201
- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Heated Mirrors
- ABS
- Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Intermittent Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Third Passenger Door
- Fourth Passenger Door
- Floor mats
- Power Outlet
- Temporary spare tire
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- 3rd Row Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Exterior
-
- Luggage Rack
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Steel Wheels
- Powertrain
-
- Front Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Windows
-
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
-
