Menu
Account
Sign In

2003 Toyota Corolla

CE

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Lakeland Ford

3434 2 Ave W, Prince Albert, SK S6V 5G2

306-764-3325

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4811457
  • Stock #: I4887
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E93C754887
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
New Arrival! This 2003 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.

It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.lakelandfordpa.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Check out our Pre-Owned Plus inventory! Each pre-owned plus vehicle comes with 2 sets of keys, $50 fuel card, remote start and some include Lifetime Powertrain Coverage. Lakeland Ford offers many automotive products and services to our Prince Albert area customers. From quality new Ford vehicles to used cars, we know anyone looking for a vehicle near Prince Albert will likely find what they want at our dealership. We carry a comprehensive line of Ford vehicles, including the F-150, Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, and Mustang making us a good choice as your Prince Albert Ford car dealer.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Prince Albert. o~o
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • P185/65R15 all-season tires
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 1.8L twin-cam SMPI VVT-i 16-valve 4-cyl engine
Convenience
  • INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
  • Dual visor vanity mirrors
  • Cigarette lighter
  • Carpeted floor mats
  • Electric rear window defogger w/timer
  • Side window defoggers
  • Front/rear cup holders
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Digital clock
  • ETR AM/FM stereo w/compact disc player-inc: (4) speakers
Seating
  • Rear seat heater ducts
  • 60/40 split fold-down rear seat w/adjustable headrests
  • Reclining cloth front bucket seats w/vertically adjustable headrests
Suspension
  • Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension
Power Options
  • Accessory pwr outlets
  • Dual pwr remote-controlled mirrors
Safety
  • Child-protector rear door locks
  • Dual stage driver & front passenger airbag Supplemental Restraint System (SRS)
  • Anchor points for child restraint seat
Trim
  • Fabric-trimmed interior door panels
Additional Features
  • Front/rear stabilizer bar
  • Colour-keyed bumpers
  • Driver footrest
  • Fadeout dome lamp
  • 3-spoke tilt steering wheel
  • 50 litre fuel tank
  • Rack & pinion steering
  • Drivers coin-case compartment
  • 3-point front shoulder belts w/pretensioners/force limiters/adjustable anchors
  • 3-point rear shoulder belts
  • Front & rear splash guards
  • 15" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
  • Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, temp & exterior temp gauges
  • Warnings for low engine oil, low fuel, low washer fluid, door ajar & seatbelt for driver/front passenger seat
  • Pwr assisted front vented disc/rear drum brakes
  • 4-speed automatic transmission w/OD cancel switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lakeland Ford

2018 Ford F-150
 79,501 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 - $1...
 25,276 KM
$27,845 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee T...
 0 KM
$33,895 + tax & lic
Lakeland Ford

Lakeland Ford

3434 2 Ave W, Prince Albert, SK S6V 5G2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-764-XXXX

(click to show)

306-764-3325

Send A Message