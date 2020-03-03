2003 Toyota Corolla

Exterior Tinted Glass

P185/65R15 all-season tires Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

1.8L twin-cam SMPI VVT-i 16-valve 4-cyl engine Convenience INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS

Door Map Pockets

Halogen Headlamps

Dual visor vanity mirrors

Cigarette lighter

Carpeted floor mats

Electric rear window defogger w/timer

Side window defoggers

Front/rear cup holders Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock

ETR AM/FM stereo w/compact disc player-inc: (4) speakers Seating Rear seat heater ducts

60/40 split fold-down rear seat w/adjustable headrests

Reclining cloth front bucket seats w/vertically adjustable headrests Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension

Torsion beam rear suspension Power Options Accessory pwr outlets

Dual pwr remote-controlled mirrors Safety Child-protector rear door locks

Dual stage driver & front passenger airbag Supplemental Restraint System (SRS)

Anchor points for child restraint seat Trim Fabric-trimmed interior door panels

Additional Features Front/rear stabilizer bar

Colour-keyed bumpers

Driver footrest

Fadeout dome lamp

3-spoke tilt steering wheel

50 litre fuel tank

Rack & pinion steering

Drivers coin-case compartment

3-point front shoulder belts w/pretensioners/force limiters/adjustable anchors

3-point rear shoulder belts

Front & rear splash guards

15" steel wheels w/full wheel covers

Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, temp & exterior temp gauges

Warnings for low engine oil, low fuel, low washer fluid, door ajar & seatbelt for driver/front passenger seat

Pwr assisted front vented disc/rear drum brakes

4-speed automatic transmission w/OD cancel switch

