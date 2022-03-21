$CALL+ tax & licensing
Prince Albert Toyota
306-764-6437
2004 Porsche Cayenne
Prince Albert Toyota
3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3
184,340KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8680229
- Stock #: T0170
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 184,340 KM
Vehicle Description
Cayenne
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
A/C
Power Outlet
