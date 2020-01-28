2006 Chevrolet Uplander

Minivan, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V6 3.5L/213
- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Child Safety Locks
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Third Passenger Door
- Fourth Passenger Door
- Floor mats
- Power Outlet
- Temporary spare tire
- Power Options
- Power Steering
- Power Mirror(s)
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- 3rd Row Seat
- Rear Bucket Seats
- Powertrain
- Front Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Media / Nav / Comm
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Windows
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Comfort
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Exterior
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Additional Features
- Telematics
- 3.5L SFI V6 ENGINE (STD)
