2006 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

Lakeland Ford

3434 2 Ave W, Prince Albert, SK S6V 5G2

306-764-3325

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4881378
  • Stock #: I3108A
  • VIN: JM1BK143261503108
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
New Arrival! This 2006 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.

It's blue in colour. It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 160HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.lakelandfordpa.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Check out our Pre-Owned Plus inventory! Each pre-owned plus vehicle comes with 2 sets of keys, $50 fuel card, remote start and some include Lifetime Powertrain Coverage. Lakeland Ford offers many automotive products and services to our Prince Albert area customers. From quality new Ford vehicles to used cars, we know anyone looking for a vehicle near Prince Albert will likely find what they want at our dealership. We carry a comprehensive line of Ford vehicles, including the F-150, Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, and Mustang making us a good choice as your Prince Albert Ford car dealer.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Prince Albert. o~o
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 5-speed manual transmission w/OD
Convenience
  • Map Lights
  • Floor mats
  • Front door storage pockets
  • Temporary spare tire
  • Cigarette lighter & ash tray
  • (3) passenger assist grips
  • (2) coat hooks
  • Rain-sensing intermittent windshield wipers
  • Intermittent rear wiper
Comfort
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Cargo Area Light
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering w/variable assist
Trim
  • Body-colour door handles
  • Body-colour protective side mouldings
  • Body-colour pwr heated mirrors
  • Body-coloured grille
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
Suspension
  • Independent multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
  • Independent front strut suspension w/coil springs
Safety
  • Pwr front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes
  • Electronic brake force distribution
  • Dual front air bags
  • Front seatbelt pretensioners & load limiters
  • Adjustable front seatbelt anchors
  • 3-point rear seatbelts
  • Child-proof door locks
  • Integrated child seat anchor brackets
  • Side door impact protection beams
Security
  • Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Seating
  • Manual driver seat height adjustment & lumbar support
  • 60/40 split fold-down rear seat w/adjustable headrests
Additional Features
  • Locking glove box
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Single exhaust outlet w/sporty garnish
  • Unwoven interior carpet
  • Driver-side foot rest
  • Rear heater ducts
  • side sill extensions
  • Auto light control
  • 55 litre fuel tank
  • Cargo management system
  • Silver-finish on inner door handle
  • Dual front visors w/covered vanity mirrors
  • 2.3L DOHC EFI 16-valve I4 engine
  • P205/50R17 all-season tires
  • Sporty bumpers
  • Sporty fog lights
  • Remote fuel door releases
  • Body-colour rear spoiler
  • Moulded cloth door trim w/front/rear bottle holders
  • Carbon like finish on centre panel
  • Tri-mode electroluminescent gauges
  • 17" aluminum wheels
  • Instrumentation-inc: coolant temp gauge, tachometer, outside temp
  • Trip computer-inc: fuel economy, average speed
  • Warning lights-inc: check engine, oil pressure, low washer fluid/fuel level, air bags, door ajar
  • AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: clock, (4) speakers, (2) tweeters
  • Centre console-inc: armrest lid/covered dual storage compartment, (2) cup holders
  • Pwr windows w/drivers 1-touch-down feature, illuminated pwr window switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

