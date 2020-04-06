2006 Mazda MAZDA3

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

5-speed manual transmission w/OD Convenience Map Lights

Floor mats

Front door storage pockets

Temporary spare tire

Cigarette lighter & ash tray

(3) passenger assist grips

(2) coat hooks

Rain-sensing intermittent windshield wipers

Intermittent rear wiper Comfort Illuminated Entry

Cargo Area Light Windows Rear Window Defroster Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering w/variable assist Trim Body-colour door handles

Body-colour protective side mouldings

Body-colour pwr heated mirrors

Body-coloured grille

Leather-wrapped shift knob Suspension Independent multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Independent front strut suspension w/coil springs Safety Pwr front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes

Electronic brake force distribution

Dual front air bags

Front seatbelt pretensioners & load limiters

Adjustable front seatbelt anchors

3-point rear seatbelts

Child-proof door locks

Integrated child seat anchor brackets

Side door impact protection beams Security Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system

Anti-theft alarm system Seating Manual driver seat height adjustment & lumbar support

60/40 split fold-down rear seat w/adjustable headrests

Additional Features Locking glove box

Front/rear stabilizer bars

Single exhaust outlet w/sporty garnish

Unwoven interior carpet

Driver-side foot rest

Rear heater ducts

side sill extensions

Auto light control

55 litre fuel tank

Cargo management system

Silver-finish on inner door handle

Dual front visors w/covered vanity mirrors

2.3L DOHC EFI 16-valve I4 engine

P205/50R17 all-season tires

Sporty bumpers

Sporty fog lights

Remote fuel door releases

Body-colour rear spoiler

Moulded cloth door trim w/front/rear bottle holders

Carbon like finish on centre panel

Tri-mode electroluminescent gauges

17" aluminum wheels

Instrumentation-inc: coolant temp gauge, tachometer, outside temp

Trip computer-inc: fuel economy, average speed

Warning lights-inc: check engine, oil pressure, low washer fluid/fuel level, air bags, door ajar

AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: clock, (4) speakers, (2) tweeters

Centre console-inc: armrest lid/covered dual storage compartment, (2) cup holders

Pwr windows w/drivers 1-touch-down feature, illuminated pwr window switch

