2007 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2007 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Lakeland Ford

3434 2 Ave W, Prince Albert, SK S6V 5G2

306-764-3325

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 161,528KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4404783
  • Stock #: G9498
  • VIN: 2CNDL73F776119498
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
New Arrival! This 2007 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.

This SUV has 161528 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 3.4L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Check out our Pre-Owned Plus inventory! Each pre-owned plus vehicle comes with 2 sets of keys, $50 fuel card, remote start and some include Lifetime Powertrain Coverage. Lakeland Ford offers many automotive products and services to our Prince Albert area customers. From quality new Ford vehicles to used cars, we know anyone looking for a vehicle near Prince Albert will likely find what they want at our dealership. We carry a comprehensive line of Ford vehicles, including the F-150, Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, and Mustang making us a good choice as your Prince Albert Ford car dealer.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Prince Albert. o~o

