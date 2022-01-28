2007 Chevrolet Tahoe

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 2 8 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Amber Bronze Metallic

Interior Colour Ebony/Light Cashmere

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 9

Mileage 147,287 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive 3.73 Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Comfort Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Telematics Conventional Spare Tire 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD & TOW/HAUL MODE (STD) Requires Subscription 5.3L SFI V8 VORTEC 5300 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE -inc: Active Fuel Management (STD) 3RD ROW 3-PASSENGER REMOVABLE 50/50 SPLIT-BENCH SEAT 40/20/40 SPLIT FRONT BENCH SEAT -inc: manual recliners outboard head restraints centre fold-down storage armrest 6-way pwr driver seat rear storage pockets (STD) P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL TIRES -inc: full size spare (STD) CUSTOM CLOTH SEAT TRIM (STD) AM/FM STEREO W/MP3 COMPATIBLE CD PLAYER -inc: seek-scan digital clock auto-tone control speed-compensated volume TheftLock radio data system (RDS) auxiliary input jack (8) speakers (STD)

