Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Chevrolet Tahoe

147,287 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

Contact Seller
2007 Chevrolet Tahoe

2007 Chevrolet Tahoe

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Chevrolet Tahoe

LS

Location

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

147,287KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8160892
  • Stock #: 22W075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Amber Bronze Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Light Cashmere
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 9
  • Mileage 147,287 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD 4dr LS, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD Hydra-Matic 4L60-E, Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/327

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
3.73 Axle Ratio
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD & TOW/HAUL MODE (STD)
Requires Subscription
5.3L SFI V8 VORTEC 5300 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE -inc: Active Fuel Management (STD)
3RD ROW 3-PASSENGER REMOVABLE 50/50 SPLIT-BENCH SEAT
40/20/40 SPLIT FRONT BENCH SEAT -inc: manual recliners outboard head restraints centre fold-down storage armrest 6-way pwr driver seat rear storage pockets (STD)
P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL TIRES -inc: full size spare (STD)
CUSTOM CLOTH SEAT TRIM (STD)
AM/FM STEREO W/MP3 COMPATIBLE CD PLAYER -inc: seek-scan digital clock auto-tone control speed-compensated volume TheftLock radio data system (RDS) auxiliary input jack (8) speakers (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

2021 Chevrolet Malib...
 1 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sorento SX ...
 1 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Trave...
 125,174 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

Call Dealer

306-765-XXXX

(click to show)

306-765-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory