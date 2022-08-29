Menu
2007 Ford Focus

158,380 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Prince Albert Toyota

306-764-6437

2007 Ford Focus

2007 Ford Focus

2007 Ford Focus

Location

Prince Albert Toyota

3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3

306-764-6437

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

158,380KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9033352
  • Stock #: T0164A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # T0164A
  • Mileage 158,380 KM

Vehicle Description

Focus SES

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prince Albert Toyota

Prince Albert Toyota

3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3

306-764-6437

