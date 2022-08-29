$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Prince Albert Toyota
306-764-6437
2007 Ford Focus
Location
3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
158,380KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9033352
- Stock #: T0164A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,380 KM
Vehicle Description
Focus SES
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Temporary spare tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
