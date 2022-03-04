Menu
2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

300,080 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prince Albert Toyota

306-764-6437

2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

Location

Prince Albert Toyota

3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3

300,080KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8598575
  • Stock #: 22-0109A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Voodoo Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 300,080 KM

Vehicle Description

Fj Cruiser

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire

