2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Carlton Honda

3065 6th Avenue East, Prince Albert, SK S6V 6Z4

306-764-1838

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4584846
  • VIN: 2gcec13j781237026
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

This Chev Silverado is another great addition to our econo lot! Now what is the Econo Lot? The econo lot represents the vehicles that we have already discounted to give you the absolute best price. Every vehicle has been priced appropriately depending on the kilometers or condition. Financing is not available on the econo lot vehicles.


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Carlton Honda

Carlton Honda

3065 6th Avenue East, Prince Albert, SK S6V 6Z4

