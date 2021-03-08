2008 Ford Escape

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Piano black center console trim Exterior Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 7 Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Comfort Cargo Area Light Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Trim Body-coloured bumpers Body-coloured grille Chrome shift knob trim Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Front Reading Lights Radio data system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Liftgate window: Flip-up ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Leather steering wheel trim Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: LEV II In-Dash 6-disc CD player Wheel Width: 7 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Rear window remote window operation Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Express open glass sunroof Remote, digital keypad power door locks Piano black dash trim Piano black door trim Machined aluminum rims SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM) Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Max cargo capacity: 1,877 L Overall Length: 4,437 mm Overall Width: 1,806 mm Wheelbase: 2,619 mm Front Head Room: 1,026 mm Rear Head Room: 996 mm Front Leg Room: 1,057 mm Rear Leg Room: 904 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,438 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm Front Hip Room: 1,354 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,247 mm Overall height: 1,727 mm Fuel Capacity: 62 L SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: City: 12.5 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.1 L/100 km Gross vehicle weight: 2,105 kg Stability control with anti-roll control SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio Curb weight: 1,609 kg Manual child safety locks

