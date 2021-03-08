New Arrival! This 2008 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.
This SUV has 138,683 kms. It's cream in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Piano black center console trim
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Cargo Area Light
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Body-coloured bumpers
Body-coloured grille
Chrome shift knob trim
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Liftgate window: Flip-up
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
In-Dash 6-disc CD player
Wheel Width: 7
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Rear window remote window operation
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Express open glass sunroof
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Piano black dash trim
Piano black door trim
Machined aluminum rims
SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Max cargo capacity: 1,877 L
Overall Length: 4,437 mm
Overall Width: 1,806 mm
Wheelbase: 2,619 mm
Front Head Room: 1,026 mm
Rear Head Room: 996 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,057 mm
Rear Leg Room: 904 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,438 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,354 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,247 mm
Overall height: 1,727 mm
Fuel Capacity: 62 L
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.5 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.1 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 2,105 kg
Stability control with anti-roll control
SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Curb weight: 1,609 kg
Manual child safety locks
