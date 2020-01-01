2008 Hyundai Tucson

** THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS TRADED **A great looking suv that is in amazing conditions this Tucson might be the perfect vehicle for you! Equipped with heated seats, air conditioning, and cruise control this 4WD suv would make the perfect daily driver. Come by and drive it for yourself today before you miss your chance to take it home!Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance!Shop our inventory online 24/7 or in store at Mann Northway GM on the corner of 500 Marquis Road in Prince Albert, Home of The Car Guys!!! Call us at 306-765-2200!