2009 GMC Yukon

Commercial | Cruise Control, 4WD.

Location

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 253,718KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4437009
  • Stock #: J665B
  • VIN: 1GKFK130X9R243222
Exterior Colour
Onyx Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

** THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS TRADED **Recent Arrival!Black 2009 GMC Yukon 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex FuelFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, 17" x 7.5" Steel Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fully automatic headlights, Liftgate w/Liftglass Body Ordering Code, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Remote Keyless Entry, SLE Model Option, Speed control.Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance!Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

