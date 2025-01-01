$499+ taxes & licensing
2009 Toyota Tacoma
UNKNOWN
Location
Prince Albert Toyota
3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3
306-764-6437
Used
97,618KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TEUU42N39Z670452
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Extended Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 97,618 KM
Vehicle Description
Gas V6 4.0L/241
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Interior
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
