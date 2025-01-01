Menu
Gas V6 4.0L/241

2009 Toyota Tacoma

97,618 KM

$499

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Toyota Tacoma

UNKNOWN

13129346

2009 Toyota Tacoma

UNKNOWN

Prince Albert Toyota

3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3

306-764-6437

$499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,618KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TEUU42N39Z670452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Extended Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 97,618 KM

Vehicle Description

Gas V6 4.0L/241

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prince Albert Toyota

Prince Albert Toyota

3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3

$499

+ taxes & licensing>

Prince Albert Toyota

306-764-6437

2009 Toyota Tacoma