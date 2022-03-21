Menu
2010 Dodge Dakota

155,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

2010 Dodge Dakota

2010 Dodge Dakota

SXT

2010 Dodge Dakota

SXT

Location

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

155,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8664451
  • Stock #: 22W305A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Inferno Red Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Dark/Medium Slate Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab SXT, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas/Ethanol V8 4.7L/287

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
3.55 Axle Ratio
4.7L V8 FFV ENGINE
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
16" x 8.0" cast aluminum wheels
Conventional Spare Tire
INFERNO RED CRYSTAL PEARL
P245/70R16 ON/OFF-ROAD BSW TIRES (STD)
26D SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 4.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans
DARK/MEDIUM SLATE GRAY PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: 3.55 axle ratio

