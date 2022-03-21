2010 Dodge Ram 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 9 5 , 8 8 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8729810

Stock #: 22W285B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Inferno Red Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour DARK SLATE

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 195,881 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive 3.55 Axle Ratio Class IV Receiver Hitch Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Chrome Wheels Sliding Rear Window Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Monotone Paint Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) 20" X 9" CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD) 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE (STD) SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: (9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer ParkSense rear park assist system auto air cond w/dual zone temp control P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON OWL TIRES (STD) DARK SLATE CLOTH LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS INFERNO RED CRYSTAL PEARL Requires Subscription 26L SPORT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans 3.55 axle ratio 20" x 9" chrome clad aluminum wheels P275/60R20 all-season OWL tires locking lug nuts dual rear exhaust electric shift-on-demand transfer c...

