500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3
306-765-2200
Recent Arrival!2010 Ford Escape AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Duratec 3.0L V6 Flex FuelFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, AWD, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Power moonroof, Premium Heated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Radio: Premium Sound Sys. Single-Disc/MP3 Capable, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel.Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance!Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!
