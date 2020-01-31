Low Mileage!



Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2010 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.



Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. This Super Cab 4X4 pickup has 88,496 kms. It's purple in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 5.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.



