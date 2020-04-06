Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Cadillac CTS

Sedan Luxury | Heated Seats, Leather.

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Cadillac CTS

Sedan Luxury | Heated Seats, Leather.

Location

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

  1. 4871985
  2. 4871985
  3. 4871985
  4. 4871985
  5. 4871985
  6. 4871985
  7. 4871985
  8. 4871985
  9. 4871985
Contact Seller

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 110,413KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4871985
  • Stock #: K275A
  • VIN: 1G6DH5EY6B0159990
Exterior Colour
White Diamond Tri-Coat
Interior Colour
Ebony/Ebony
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Recent Arrival!White Diamond Tricoat 2011 Cadillac CTS AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 DGI VVTFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, AWD, 17" x 8" Painted Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel, XM Satellite Radio.Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance!Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Front license plate mounting provisions
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WHITE DIAMOND TRI-COAT
  • ENGINE 3.0L V6 VVT SIDI (STD)
  • Requires Subscription
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER -inc: thermostatically controlled cord set
  • EBONY/EBONY NUANCE LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
  • SUNROOF -inc: power double sized ultraview tilt sliding with express open power sunshade
  • LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: standard equipment
  • AUDIO SYSTEM WITH HDD-BASED NAVIGATION AM/FM STEREO SINGLE CD/DVD PLAYER MP3 PLAYBACK -inc: Bose 5.1 cabin surround sound 10-speaker system radio data system 40GB hard drive device (HDD) USB and audio connectivity
  • SEATS FRONT DRIVER AND PASSENGER RECLINING BUCKETS (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC AWD -inc: grade braking performance algorithm shifting driver shift control (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 50,075 KM
$44,555 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 110,335 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic
2017 Buick Enclave P...
 52,452 KM
$33,200 + tax & lic
Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-765-XXXX

(click to show)

306-765-2200

Send A Message