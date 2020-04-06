2011 Cadillac CTS

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Emergency Trunk Release

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Rear Reading Lamps

Mirror Memory

Floor mats

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

CD Changer

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Front license plate mounting provisions

Bluetooth Connection

WHITE DIAMOND TRI-COAT

ENGINE 3.0L V6 VVT SIDI (STD)

Requires Subscription

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER -inc: thermostatically controlled cord set

EBONY/EBONY NUANCE LEATHER SEATING SURFACES

SUNROOF -inc: power double sized ultraview tilt sliding with express open power sunshade

LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: standard equipment

AUDIO SYSTEM WITH HDD-BASED NAVIGATION AM/FM STEREO SINGLE CD/DVD PLAYER MP3 PLAYBACK -inc: Bose 5.1 cabin surround sound 10-speaker system radio data system 40GB hard drive device (HDD) USB and audio connectivity

SEATS FRONT DRIVER AND PASSENGER RECLINING BUCKETS (STD)

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC AWD -inc: grade braking performance algorithm shifting driver shift control (STD)

