2011 Chevrolet Cruze
LS | Cruise Control, Tilt Steering.
Location
Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac
500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3
- Stock #: 22W154A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GOLD MIST METALLIC
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 22W154A
- Mileage 118,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2011 Chevrolet Cruze FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.8L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHCFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Remote keyless entry, Tilt steering wheel.Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance! **Please note, we do NOT do business with wholesalers or exporters.**Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!Reviews:* Common owner praise-points include a comfortable and pleasant ride, higher-than-expected onboard space, good throttle response and mileage from the small turbo engine, and a quiet and refined drive. Most owners say they've found their Cruze to be a good overall value. Source: autoTRADER.caAwards:* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car (over $21,000) * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Canadian Car of the Year
Vehicle Features
