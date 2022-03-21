Menu
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

118,350 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LS | Cruise Control, Tilt Steering.

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LS | Cruise Control, Tilt Steering.

Location

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

118,350KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8714732
  • Stock #: 22W154A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GOLD MIST METALLIC
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22W154A
  • Mileage 118,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2011 Chevrolet Cruze FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.8L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHCFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Remote keyless entry, Tilt steering wheel.Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance! **Please note, we do NOT do business with wholesalers or exporters.**Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!Reviews:* Common owner praise-points include a comfortable and pleasant ride, higher-than-expected onboard space, good throttle response and mileage from the small turbo engine, and a quiet and refined drive. Most owners say they've found their Cruze to be a good overall value. Source: autoTRADER.caAwards:* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car (over $21,000) * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Canadian Car of the Year

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
ENGINE 1.8L 4 CYL MFI DOHC (STD)
Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

