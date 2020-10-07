+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival!White 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex FuelFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, Air Conditioning, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel, Wheels: 17" Chrome Appearance.Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance! **Please note, we do NOT do business with wholesalers or exporters.**Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!
