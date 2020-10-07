Menu
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

215,573 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

LT | Cruise Control, Air Conditioning.

LT | Cruise Control, Air Conditioning.

Location

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

215,573KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6109038
  • Stock #: L090A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 215,573 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!White 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex FuelFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, Air Conditioning, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel, Wheels: 17" Chrome Appearance.Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance! **Please note, we do NOT do business with wholesalers or exporters.**Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking Differential
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
High-capacity air cleaner
Conventional Spare Tire
SUMMIT WHITE
solid paint (STD)
ENGINE 5.3L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) -inc: active fuel management
EBONY CLOTH SEAT TRIM
CHASSIS EQUIPMENT HANDLING/TRAILERING -inc: HD rear monotube shock absorbers (STD)
GVWR 3175 KG (7000 LB) (STD)
AXLE REAR 3.42 RATIO
SEATS FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT FULL FEATURE CENTRE SEAT -inc: driver/front passenger manual recline manual driver lumbar centre fold-down armrest w/storage lockable storage compartment below centre seat cushion w/aux pwr outlet seat back storage pock...
Locking and EZ-lift tailgate
TRANSMISSION HD 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/OD -inc: driver shift control manual shifting mode
AUDIO SYSTEM CONTROLS STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED
SKID PLATES OFF-ROAD -inc: shields for engine trans front differential transfer case
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL INTEGRATED
TRAILERING EQUIPMENT HEAVY-DUTY WITH HITCH PLATFORM -inc: 2" receiver 7-wire harness (for park lamps backup lamps right turn left turn electric brake lead battery & ground) independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connec...
WHEEL TRIM 432 MM (17") CUSTOM ALUMINUM
HEAVY DUTY ENHANCED COOLING EQUIPMENT PKG -inc: external engine oil cooler aux external trans cooler electric cooling fan HD radiator
AIR CONDITIONING FRONT ELECTRONIC CLIMATE CONTROL DUAL ZONE
AUDIO SYSTEM AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK AUXILIARY INPUT JACK USB PORT (FOR IPOD/MP3) -inc: seek-scan digital clock auto-tone control radio data system (RDS) speed compensated volume Theftlock 36 cross-band presets (6) uplev...
SEAT ADJUSTER 6-WAY PWR DRIVER
TIRES LT245/70R17 ALL-TERRAIN BSW TIRES -inc: matching spare
LT INTERIOR PKG -inc: AM/FM stereo with CD player and MP3 playback Bluetooth steering wheel audio controls w/DIC menu buttons 6-way pwr driver seat dual-zone climate control

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

