2011 Jeep Wrangler

Sport | Aftermarket Wheels, Lightbar, Manual.

2011 Jeep Wrangler

Sport | Aftermarket Wheels, Lightbar, Manual.

Location

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 92,597KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4914387
  • Stock #: 19W112C
  • VIN: 1J4AA2D13BL555584
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black Interior
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Recent Arrival!Black Clearcoat 2011 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 6-Speed Manual 3.8L V6 SMPIFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, Aftermarket Rims, Air Conditioning, Block heater, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
  • Tires - Rear On/Off Road
  • Tires - Front On/Off Road
Additional Features
  • 3.21 Axle Ratio
  • BLACK
  • Sirius satellite radio w/1-year subscription
  • (6) Infinity speakers w/subwoofer
  • Convertible Soft Top
  • 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION (STD)
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • BLACK INTERIOR CLOTH SEATS
  • 6X7 ORDER CODE
  • 3.8L OHV 12-VALVE SMPI V6 ENGINE (STD)
  • DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: easy-folding soft top Freedom Top 3-piece hardtop
  • MOPAR CHROME EDITION GROUP -inc: Mopar chrome exhaust tip Mopar chrome fuel filler door Mopar chrome taillamp guards Mopar chrome tubular side steps
  • 23S CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.8L V6 engine 6-speed manual trans 17" x 7.5" aluminum wheels P255/75R17 on/off-road OWL tires deep tint sunscreen glass leather-wrapped steering wheel chrome/leather-wrapped shift knob

