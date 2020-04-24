500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3
306-765-2200
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival!Black Clearcoat 2011 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 6-Speed Manual 3.8L V6 SMPIFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, Aftermarket Rims, Air Conditioning, Block heater, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel.Certification Program Details: This vehicle has underwent a 150 point inspection by GM certified techs. Please ask your sales consultant for a copy for your piece of mind!Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance!Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3