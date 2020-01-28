Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats!
A modern SUV with a traditional boxy shape, the GMC Terrain has the versatility you need and the refinement you want. This 2012 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.
The 2012 GMC Terrain is a compact crossover SUV that is spacious, comfortable, and offers both the power and performance you're looking for. Its rugged exterior styling looks the part of the GMC family and the roomy interior offers luxury touches and room for five. Passenger and driver alike will appreciate the quiet cabin of the GMC Terrain. With a rugged, yet classy exterior and a comfortable, high-tech interior, the GMC Terrain is a premium compact SUV without a premium price tag. This low mileage SUV has just 75,844 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Remote Start.
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Remote power door locks
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- remote start
- Remote Engine Start
- External temperature display
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Center Console: Full with covered storage
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Headlights off auto delay
- Seating
-
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Integrated roof antenna
- Total Number of Speakers: 8
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Roof Rails
- Dusk sensing headlights
- Front fog/driving lights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Type of tires: AS
- Tires: Speed Rating: T
- Tires: Profile: 60
- Safety
-
- Side Airbag
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- OnStar Directions & Connections
- Powertrain
-
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Engine Immobilizer
- Comfort
-
- Cargo Area Light
- Interior air filtration
- Automatic front air conditioning
- Suspension
-
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Suspension class: Regular
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Four-wheel Independent Suspension
- Coil rear spring
- Multi-link rear suspension
- Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
- Strut front suspension
- Security
-
- Anti-theft alarm system
- Audio system security
- Trim
-
- Windows
-
- Additional Features
-
- 4 door
- Rear View Camera
- Front Reading Lights
- Radio data system
- Transmission hill holder
- Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Metal-look dash trim
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Bucket front seats
- Rear bench
- Fold forward seatback rear seats
- Rear seats center armrest
- Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
- Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Cargo tie downs
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Rear door type: Liftgate
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Digital Audio Input
- In-Dash single CD player
- Braking Assist
- Wheel Diameter: 17
- Remote activated exterior entry lights
- Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
- Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- Wheel Width: 7
- Four 12V DC power outlets
- Metal-look door trim
- 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
- Speed-proportional electric power steering
- Permanent locking hubs
- Seatback storage: 2
- Electrochromatic rearview mirror
- Rear spoiler: Lip
- Audio system memory card slot
- Metal-look shift knob trim
- Video Monitor Location: Front
- Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
- Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Pioneer
- Premium Sound Package
- Clock: In-radio display
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Silver aluminum rims
- Black grille w/chrome surround
- Tires: Width: 235 mm
- Rear Head Room: 995 mm
- Diameter of tires: 17.0"
- Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km
- Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.9 L/100 km
- SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
- Overall Width: 1,850 mm
- Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
- Gross vehicle weight: 2,300 kg
- Max cargo capacity: 1,810 L
- Fuel Capacity: 71 L
- Overall Length: 4,711 mm
- Overall height: 1,684 mm
- Wheelbase: 2,857 mm
- Rear Leg Room: 1,013 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,416 mm
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1,404 mm
- Front Hip Room: 1,399 mm
- Rear Hip Room: 1,304 mm
- Stability control with anti-roll control
- SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
- Front Head Room: 1,012 mm
- Power child safety locks
- Rear exterior parking camera
- Selective service internet access
- Curb weight: 1,830 kg
