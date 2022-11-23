Menu
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

15,000 KM

Details



Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200



Location

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

15,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9365443
  • Stock #: N097A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 15,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, 6-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift, Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/121

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged



