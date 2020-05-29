+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival!Champagne 2013 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 2.4L 4-Cylinder DI Flex Fuel DOHCFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, 17" x 7" Painted Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Premium audio system: MyLink, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel.Certification Program Details: This vehicle has underwent a 150 point inspection by GM certified techs. Please ask your sales consultant for a copy for your piece of mind!Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance!Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!
