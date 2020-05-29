Menu
2013 Chevrolet Equinox

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LT | Cruise Control, Remote Start.

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LT | Cruise Control, Remote Start.

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 149,344KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5167547
  Stock #: K212A
  VIN: 2GNFLNEKXD6296030
Exterior Colour
Champagne Silver Metallic
Interior Colour
Jet Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Recent Arrival!Champagne 2013 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 2.4L 4-Cylinder DI Flex Fuel DOHCFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, 17" x 7" Painted Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Premium audio system: MyLink, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel.Certification Program Details: This vehicle has underwent a 150 point inspection by GM certified techs. Please ask your sales consultant for a copy for your piece of mind!Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance!Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Forward collision alert
  • CHAMPAGNE SILVER METALLIC
  • Smart Device Integration
  • ENGINE 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD)
  • JET BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
  • Requires Subscription
  • SEATING RECLINING FRONT BUCKET SEATS FRONT CONSOLE ARMREST (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION 6 SPEED ELECTRONIC AUTOMATIC FLAT TOWABLE (STD)
  • GVWR 2300 KG (5070 LBS) (STD)
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER -inc: thermostatically controlled cord set
  • 3.53 AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • TIRES P225/65R-17 ALL SEASON BLACKWALL (STD)
  • REAR PARK ASSIST ULTRASONIC
  • AUDIO SYSTEM COLOUR TOUCH RADIO AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 CD PLAYER -inc: 7" colour touch screen display radio data speed compensated volume aux audio input jack (STD)
  • 2LT SAFETY PACKAGE -inc: rear park assist front collision alert lane departure warning
  • WHEELS 17" X 7" (406 MM X 165 MM) PAINTED ALUMINUM (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

