2013 Chevrolet Tahoe

ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE REAR SEAT -inc: remote control (2) wireless dual channel headphones aux input jack
AXLE REAR 3.08 RATIO
ENGINE VORTEC 5.3L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT -inc: sequential port fuel injection SFI E85 flexfuel capable (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED ELECTRONIC AUTOMATIC WITH OVERDRIVE (STD)
LICENSE PLATE FRONT MOUNTING PROVISIONS
SUSPENSION PACKAGE PREMIUM SMOOTH RIDE (STD)
AUDIO SYSTEM AM/FM STEREO CD/DVD PLAYER WITH 2 SLOTS MP3 PLAYBACK -inc: aux input jack seek & scan digital clock auto-tone control speed-compensated volume TheftLock Radio Data System (RDS) (2) slots (upper slot is for DVD/CD/MP3 player low...
SUNROOF FRONT POWER TILT-SLIDING GLASS PANEL -inc: express open/close wind deflector
WHEELS 17" X 7.5" ALUMINUM 5-SPOKE -inc: smooth surface & rectangular pockets full size spare wheel (STD)
DARK/LIGHT CASHMERE LEATHER APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.