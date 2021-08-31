Menu
2013 Chevrolet Tahoe

149,977 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Prince Albert Toyota

306-764-6437

2013 Chevrolet Tahoe

2013 Chevrolet Tahoe

LT

2013 Chevrolet Tahoe

LT

Location

Prince Albert Toyota

3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3

306-764-6437

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

149,977KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7695517
  • Stock #: 21-0144B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark/Light Cashmere
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 149,977 KM

Vehicle Description

Chevy Tahoe LT

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Adjustable Pedals
Navigation from Telematics
Solid Paint
BLACK
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE REAR SEAT -inc: remote control (2) wireless dual channel headphones aux input jack
AXLE REAR 3.08 RATIO
ENGINE VORTEC 5.3L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT -inc: sequential port fuel injection SFI E85 flexfuel capable (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED ELECTRONIC AUTOMATIC WITH OVERDRIVE (STD)
LICENSE PLATE FRONT MOUNTING PROVISIONS
SUSPENSION PACKAGE PREMIUM SMOOTH RIDE (STD)
AUDIO SYSTEM AM/FM STEREO CD/DVD PLAYER WITH 2 SLOTS MP3 PLAYBACK -inc: aux input jack seek & scan digital clock auto-tone control speed-compensated volume TheftLock Radio Data System (RDS) (2) slots (upper slot is for DVD/CD/MP3 player low...
SUNROOF FRONT POWER TILT-SLIDING GLASS PANEL -inc: express open/close wind deflector
WHEELS 17" X 7.5" ALUMINUM 5-SPOKE -inc: smooth surface & rectangular pockets full size spare wheel (STD)
DARK/LIGHT CASHMERE LEATHER APPOINTED SEAT TRIM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

