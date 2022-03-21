Menu
2013 Chrysler 300

130,670 KM

Details Description Features

$15,987

+ tax & licensing
Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

C | Sunroof, Heated Wheel.

Location

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

130,670KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8935006
  • Stock #: M387A2A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,670 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat 2013 Chrysler 300C RWD 5-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVTFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Pedal memory, Quick Order Package 29T, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel memory, Tilt steering wheel, Ventilated front seats.Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance! **Please note, we do NOT do business with wholesalers or exporters.**Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
UCONNECT TOUCH 8.4N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player 8.4" touch screen display Garmin GPS navigation
18" X 7.5" ALUMINUM CHROME CLAD WHEELS (STD)
P225/60R18 TOURING BSW TIRES (STD)
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT VVT ENGINE
Requires Subscription
29T 300C CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 hemi engine 5-speed auto trans
BLACK LEATHER PERFORATED INSERT BUCKET SEATS

