$15,987+ tax & licensing
306-765-2200
2013 Chrysler 300
C | Sunroof, Heated Wheel.
Location
Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac
500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3
$15,987
- Listing ID: 8935006
- Stock #: M387A2A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,670 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat 2013 Chrysler 300C RWD 5-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVTFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Pedal memory, Quick Order Package 29T, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel memory, Tilt steering wheel, Ventilated front seats.Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance! **Please note, we do NOT do business with wholesalers or exporters.**Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!
Vehicle Features
