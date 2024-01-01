$499+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Durango
SXT
Location
Prince Albert Toyota
3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3
306-764-6437
Used
304,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black Interior
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 304,000 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, 4WD 4dr SXT, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE (STD)
BRIGHT WHITE
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: 220 amp alternator 7/4 pin wiring harness HD engine cooling class IV hitch receiver full size spare tire w/steel wheel rear load levelling suspension
BLACK INTERIOR CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 5-speed auto trans
P265/60R18 ON/OFF ROAD BSW TIRES (STD)
18" X 8.0" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Prince Albert Toyota
3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3
2013 Dodge Durango