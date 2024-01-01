Menu
4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, 4WD 4dr SXT, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/220

2013 Dodge Durango

304,000 KM

$499

+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Durango

SXT

2013 Dodge Durango

SXT

Prince Albert Toyota

3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3

306-764-6437

$499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
304,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 304,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, 4WD 4dr SXT, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE (STD)
BRIGHT WHITE
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: 220 amp alternator 7/4 pin wiring harness HD engine cooling class IV hitch receiver full size spare tire w/steel wheel rear load levelling suspension
BLACK INTERIOR CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 5-speed auto trans
P265/60R18 ON/OFF ROAD BSW TIRES (STD)
18" X 8.0" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
Requires Subscription

Prince Albert Toyota

Prince Albert Toyota

3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3

306-764-XXXX

306-764-6437

$499

+ taxes & licensing

Prince Albert Toyota

306-764-6437

2013 Dodge Durango