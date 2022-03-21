$CALL+ tax & licensing
Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac
306-765-2200
2013 Fiat 500
Abarth
Location
500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3
76,219KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8942725
- Stock #: M443B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grigio (Grey)
- Interior Colour Nero (Black) Interior
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 76,219 KM
Vehicle Description
Minicompact Car, 2dr HB Abarth, 5-Speed Manual, Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/83
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTOMATIC TEMP CONTROL & MICRON FILTER
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TOMTOM NAVIGATION W/BLUE&ME HANDS-FREE
NERO (BLACK) SEATS
5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION (STD)
1.4L 16-VALVE TURBO I4 ENGINE (STD)
17" X 7" HYPER BLACK FORGED ALUMINUM WHEELS
25X CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 1.4L I4 turbo engine 5-speed manual trans
GRIGIO (GREY)
205/40R17XL 3-SEASON BSW TIRES
NERO (BLACK) INTERIOR SPORT CLOTH HIGH-BACK BUCKET SEATS
