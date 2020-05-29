2013 Ford Escape

Power Options Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Seating Heated Seats

Split rear bench Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension

Short and long arm rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Sync

Front Reading Lights

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Wheel Width: 7.5

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Remote, digital keypad power door locks

Rear spoiler: Lip

Intercooled Turbo

AC power outlet: 1

Driver knee airbags

Metal-look shift knob trim

Video Monitor Location: Front

Clock: In-radio display

Silver aluminum rims

Wireless phone connectivity

Grille with chrome bar

SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)

Rear Leg Room: 934 mm

Tires: Width: 235 mm

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Front Hip Room: 1,392 mm

Fuel Capacity: 57 L

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km

Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km

Rear Head Room: 991 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,404 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,096 mm

Stability control with anti-roll control

SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Front Head Room: 1,013 mm

Urethane steering wheel trim

Wheelbase: 2,690 mm

SYNC with MyFord

Gross vehicle weight: 2,159 kg

Overall height: 1,685 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1,920 L

Curb weight: 1,653 kg

Overall Length: 4,524 mm

Overall Width: 1,838 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,421 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,330 mm

Selective service internet access

Manual child safety locks

SiriusXM

