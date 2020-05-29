Menu
2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

2013 Ford Escape

SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Lakeland Ford

3434 2 Ave W, Prince Albert, SK S6V 5G2

306-764-3325

  • 99,060KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5206604
  • Stock #: F6511
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX1DUA36511
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
UNKNOWN
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

With athletic looks and a quiet, stylish interior, the Escape distinguishes itself in a crowd of small crossovers. -Car and Driver This 2013 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.

Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 99,060 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 178HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GX1DUA36511.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.lakelandfordpa.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Check out our Pre-Owned Plus inventory! Each pre-owned plus vehicle comes with 2 sets of keys, $50 fuel card, remote start and some include Lifetime Powertrain Coverage. Lakeland Ford offers many automotive products and services to our Prince Albert area customers. From quality new Ford vehicles to used cars, we know anyone looking for a vehicle near Prince Albert will likely find what they want at our dealership. We carry a comprehensive line of Ford vehicles, including the F-150, Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, and Mustang making us a good choice as your Prince Albert Ford car dealer.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Prince Albert. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Metal-look center console trim
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split rear bench
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
  • Short and long arm rear suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Sync
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Wheel Width: 7.5
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Auxilliary transmission cooler
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Remote, digital keypad power door locks
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Intercooled Turbo
  • AC power outlet: 1
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Metal-look shift knob trim
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Wireless phone connectivity
  • Grille with chrome bar
  • SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Rear Leg Room: 934 mm
  • Tires: Width: 235 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0"
  • Front Hip Room: 1,392 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 57 L
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km
  • Rear Head Room: 991 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,404 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,096 mm
  • Stability control with anti-roll control
  • SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Front Head Room: 1,013 mm
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Wheelbase: 2,690 mm
  • SYNC with MyFord
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2,159 kg
  • Overall height: 1,685 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 1,920 L
  • Curb weight: 1,653 kg
  • Overall Length: 4,524 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,838 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,421 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,330 mm
  • Selective service internet access
  • Manual child safety locks
  • SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

