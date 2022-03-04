2013 Ford Mustang

$33,995 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 8 4 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

8589527 Stock #: 22-0129B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 52,842 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Front Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Telematics Convertible Soft Top Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

