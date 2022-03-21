Menu
2013 Ford Taurus

69,110 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Prince Albert Toyota

306-764-6437

SEL

SEL

Location

3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3

69,110KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8739728
  • Stock #: 22-0068A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,110 KM

Vehicle Description

The Ford Taurus SEL with key features such as, Bluetooth, Keyless entry, Power seats, Satellite radio ready, Side impact air bags, Power windows, Power locks, Cruise control, Heated front seats, Steering wheel audio controls, Remote engine start, Front wheel drive, Passenger adjustable lumbar and driver adjustable lumbar, ABS, Traction control and much more!Come check it out today!This Taurus has been through our 120 point certified inspection to ensure you drive with confidence.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Prince Albert Toyota

