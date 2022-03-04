$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE | Cruise Control, Air Conditioning.
Location
Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac
500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3
- Listing ID: 8544947
- Stock #: 22W198A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 155,077 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!Black 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex FuelFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, Air Conditioning, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, SLE Model Option, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Wheels: 17" Steel Chrome Appearance.Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance! **Please note, we do NOT do business with wholesalers or exporters.**Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!
Vehicle Features
