Prince Albert Toyota
306-764-6437
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GT GLS
Location
113,736KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8598581
- Stock #: 22-0143A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atlantic Blue Pearl Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 113,736 KM
Vehicle Description
Elantra Gt GL
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Knee Air Bag
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
Requires Subscription
ATLANTIC BLUE PEARL METALLIC
Prince Albert Toyota
3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3