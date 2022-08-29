Menu
2013 Hyundai Sonata

165,000 KM

Make it Yours

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac
306-765-2200

306-765-2200

SE

Location

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

165,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Harbour Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Full-size, 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto SE, 6-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift, Gas I4 2.4L/144

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
HARBOUR GREY METALLIC
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
BLACK LEATHER SEAT TRIM

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

