2013 RAM 1500

225,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

2013 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Location

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

225,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6427703
  • Stock #: L107B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Gold Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray Interior
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 225,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Outdoorsman, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.7L/345

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Sliding Rear Window
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Monotone Paint
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Conventional Spare Tire
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror w/display
REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system
17" X 7" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start
5.7L HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT V8 ENGINE -inc: 3.55 rear axle ratio electronic throttle control HD engine cooler HD transmission cooler
BLACK PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: courtesy lamps turn signals
COMFORT GROUP -inc: heated front seats heated steering wheel
Requires Subscription
LT265/70R17 ON/OFF ROAD OWL TIRES (STD)
MONOTONE OUTDOORSMAN -inc: monotone paint body-colour fender flares bright front/rear bumpers
BLACK GOLD PEARL
LUXURY GROUP -inc: pwr folding heated auto-dimming exterior mirrors w/courtesy lamps & integrated turn signals ashtray lamp glove box lamp underhood lamp rear dome lamp w/on/off switch auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone sun visors w/illum...
BLACK/DIESEL GRAY INTERIOR CLOTH 40/20/40 PREMIUM BENCH SEAT -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat pwr lumbar centre seat storage cushion 60/40 split-fold rear bench seat fold-flat load floor storage storage tray 115V aux pwr outlet
25T OUTDOORSMAN CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 6-speed auto trans 121-litre fuel tank 3.92 rear axle ratio accent fender flares anti-spin differential rear axle body-colour grille class IV receiver hitch fog lamps ...
UCONNECT 8.4A -inc: AM/FM stereo 8.4" touch screen Uconnect voice command w/Bluetooth 7" TFT instrument cluster

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

