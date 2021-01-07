2013 RAM 1500

Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror w/display
REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system
17" X 7" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start
5.7L HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT V8 ENGINE -inc: 3.55 rear axle ratio electronic throttle control HD engine cooler HD transmission cooler
BLACK PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: courtesy lamps turn signals
COMFORT GROUP -inc: heated front seats heated steering wheel
LT265/70R17 ON/OFF ROAD OWL TIRES (STD)
MONOTONE OUTDOORSMAN -inc: monotone paint body-colour fender flares bright front/rear bumpers
LUXURY GROUP -inc: pwr folding heated auto-dimming exterior mirrors w/courtesy lamps & integrated turn signals ashtray lamp glove box lamp underhood lamp rear dome lamp w/on/off switch auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone sun visors w/illum...
BLACK/DIESEL GRAY INTERIOR CLOTH 40/20/40 PREMIUM BENCH SEAT -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat pwr lumbar centre seat storage cushion 60/40 split-fold rear bench seat fold-flat load floor storage storage tray 115V aux pwr outlet
25T OUTDOORSMAN CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 6-speed auto trans 121-litre fuel tank 3.92 rear axle ratio accent fender flares anti-spin differential rear axle body-colour grille class IV receiver hitch fog lamps ...
UCONNECT 8.4A -inc: AM/FM stereo 8.4" touch screen Uconnect voice command w/Bluetooth 7" TFT instrument cluster
