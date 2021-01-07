2013 RAM 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Satellite Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Rear On/Off Road Tires - Front On/Off Road Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Windows Sliding Rear Window Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Monotone Paint 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Conventional Spare Tire PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror w/display REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system 17" X 7" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD) 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start 5.7L HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT V8 ENGINE -inc: 3.55 rear axle ratio electronic throttle control HD engine cooler HD transmission cooler BLACK PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: courtesy lamps turn signals COMFORT GROUP -inc: heated front seats heated steering wheel Requires Subscription LT265/70R17 ON/OFF ROAD OWL TIRES (STD) MONOTONE OUTDOORSMAN -inc: monotone paint body-colour fender flares bright front/rear bumpers BLACK GOLD PEARL LUXURY GROUP -inc: pwr folding heated auto-dimming exterior mirrors w/courtesy lamps & integrated turn signals ashtray lamp glove box lamp underhood lamp rear dome lamp w/on/off switch auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone sun visors w/illum... BLACK/DIESEL GRAY INTERIOR CLOTH 40/20/40 PREMIUM BENCH SEAT -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat pwr lumbar centre seat storage cushion 60/40 split-fold rear bench seat fold-flat load floor storage storage tray 115V aux pwr outlet 25T OUTDOORSMAN CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 6-speed auto trans 121-litre fuel tank 3.92 rear axle ratio accent fender flares anti-spin differential rear axle body-colour grille class IV receiver hitch fog lamps ... UCONNECT 8.4A -inc: AM/FM stereo 8.4" touch screen Uconnect voice command w/Bluetooth 7" TFT instrument cluster

