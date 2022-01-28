2014 Buick Encore

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8167048

8167048 Stock #: 22-0041A

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (STD) Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.