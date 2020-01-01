Recent Arrival!Silver 2014 Chevrolet Cruze FWD 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVTFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, Air Conditioning w/Climate Control, Alloy wheels, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance!Shop our inventory online 24/7 or in store at Mann Northway GM on the corner of 500 Marquis Road in Prince Albert, Home of The Car Guys!!! Call us at 306-765-2200!Reviews:* Common owner praise-points include a comfortable and pleasant ride, higher-than-expected onboard space, good throttle response and mileage from the small turbo engine, and a quiet and refined drive. Most owners say they've found their Cruze to be a good overall value. Source: autoTRADER.ca