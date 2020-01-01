Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT | Leather, Manual.

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT | Leather, Manual.

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

  4437006
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 61,601KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4437006
  • Stock #: J437A
  • VIN: 1G1PF5SBXE7158538
Exterior Colour
Silver Ice Metallic
Interior Colour
Jet Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Recent Arrival!Silver 2014 Chevrolet Cruze FWD 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVTFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, Air Conditioning w/Climate Control, Alloy wheels, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance!Shop our inventory online 24/7 or in store at Mann Northway GM on the corner of 500 Marquis Road in Prince Albert, Home of The Car Guys!!! Call us at 306-765-2200!Reviews:* Common owner praise-points include a comfortable and pleasant ride, higher-than-expected onboard space, good throttle response and mileage from the small turbo engine, and a quiet and refined drive. Most owners say they've found their Cruze to be a good overall value. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Oil pan heater
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Silver ICE Metallic
  • Smart Device Integration
  • ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD)
  • JET BLACK LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
  • SEATS FRONT BUCKET WITH RECLINING SEATBACKS AND ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS (STD)
  • Requires Subscription
  • FOG LAMPS FRONT
  • SPOILER REAR
  • SUN & SOUND PACKAGE -inc: sunroof 250-watt Pioneer premium 9-speaker system w/amplifier
  • SUNROOF POWER SLIDING
  • CHEVROLET MYLINK COLOUR TOUCH AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK CAPABILITY -inc: 7" diagonal colour touch-screen display (STD)
  • PIONEER PREMIUM 9-SPEAKER AUDIO SYSTEM -inc: 250-watt amplifier

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

