2014 Chevrolet Equinox

182,206 KM

$12,890

+ tax & licensing
Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

LT | Heated Seats, Rear View Camera.

LT | Heated Seats, Rear View Camera.

Location

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

182,206KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6427709
  • Stock #: L238A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,206 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2014 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.6L V6 DI Flex Fuel DOHC VVTFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Illuminated entry, LT Exterior Appearance Package, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel.Certification Program Details: This vehicle has underwent a 150 point inspection by GM certified techs. Please ask your sales consultant for a copy for your piece of mind!Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance! **Please note, we do NOT do business with wholesalers or exporters.**Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!Awards:* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ with optional front crash prevention

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 3.6L DOHC V6 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) FLEX FUEL (E85 CAPABLE) -inc: polished stainless steel dual tip exhaust 155 amp generator 660 CCA battery w/rundown protection hydraulic pwr steering 3500 lbs/1588 kgs towing capacity 79L fuel tank ...

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

