2014 Chevrolet Equinox

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Back-Up Camera Telematics Navigation from Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Bluetooth Connection Smart Device Integration Requires Subscription ENGINE 3.6L DOHC V6 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) FLEX FUEL (E85 CAPABLE) -inc: polished stainless steel dual tip exhaust 155 amp generator 660 CCA battery w/rundown protection hydraulic pwr steering 3500 lbs/1588 kgs towing capacity 79L fuel tank ...

