2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Tow Hooks

Tow Hitch

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Rear All-Terrain

Tires - Front All-Terrain Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Split Bench Seat

Cloth Seats

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass

Additional Features Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

BLACK

Remote Vehicle Starter System

Bluetooth Connection

Rear Vision Camera System

solid paint (STD)

Smart Device Integration

Auxiliary external transmission oil cooler

ENGINE 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING -inc: aluminum block construction w/FlexFuel capability aux external trans oil cooling

HEATER ENGINE BLOCK

JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED

Requires Subscription

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: electronically controlled w/overdrive & tow/haul mode cruise grade braking & powertrain grade braking. (STD)

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER

AXLE REAR 3.42 RATIO

SEATS FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH 3-PASSENGER -inc: manual recline outboard head restraints centre fold-down armrest w/storage manually adjustable driver lumbar lockable storage compartment in seat cushion & storage pockets (STD)

2LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: std equipment

STEERING WHEEL MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING

LIGHTING LED CARGO BOX

DEFOGGER REAR WINDOW ELECTRIC

AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK 4.2" COLOUR DISPLAY AM/FM STEREO USB PORTS AUXILIARY JACK AND SD CARD SLOT -inc: (6) speakers (STD)

GVWR 3084 KG (6800 LBS)

POWER OUTLET 110V AC ELECTRICAL

TIRES P265/65R18 ALL-TERRAIN WHITE OUTLINE LETTER

CARGO TIE-DOWNS (4) MOVABLE UPPER

WHEEL TRIM 45.7 CM X 21.6 CM (18") BRIGHT-MACHINED ALUMINUM

LT CONVENIENCE PKG -inc: driver multi-directional pwr seat adjuster remote vehicle starter system rear vision camera rear window defogger 110-volt pwr outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.