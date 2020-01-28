Bluetooth, SisiurXM, Air Conditioning!



They say getting there is half the fun. With a Sonic, getting there is all the fun. This 2014 Chevrolet Sonic is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.



The 2014 Sonic is a great compact car for those who want more than just a way to get around. The bold, sporty design of this Sonic demands attention everywhere it goes. The Sonic's fuel economy is equal to or better than its subcompact rivals. Its ride and handling go from comfortable and responsive to certifiably sporty and enthusiastic whenever the mood strikes and it comes with lots of features that are pleasant surprises in this segment including streaming Bluetooth audio and the MyLink infotainment system.This sedan has 88,209 kms. It's unknown in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Sisiurxm, Air Conditioning.



Check out our Pre-Owned Plus inventory! Each pre-owned plus vehicle comes with 2 sets of keys, $50 fuel card, remote start and some include Lifetime Powertrain Coverage. Lakeland Ford offers many automotive products and services to our Prince Albert area customers. From quality new Ford vehicles to used cars, we know anyone looking for a vehicle near Prince Albert will likely find what they want at our dealership. We carry a comprehensive line of Ford vehicles, including the F-150, Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, and Mustang making us a good choice as your Prince Albert Ford car dealer.

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Prince Albert. o~o

