For a safe, reliable family vehicle that's also stylish and fun to drive, look no further than this Dodge Journey. This 2014 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.
There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 105,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDDFG9ET122140.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Roof Rack
Tires: P225/55R19 BSW AS Touring
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Compass
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
remote start
Block Heater
Universal Garage Door Opener
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Engine Oil Cooler
Performance Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cargo Net
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
160 Amp Alternator
graphic equalizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT
Premium Sound Package
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
3.16 Axle Ratio
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Park-Sense rear park assist system
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination