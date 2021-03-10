Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

105,000 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours
Lakeland Ford

306-764-3325

R/T - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Location

Lakeland Ford

3434 2 Ave W, Prince Albert, SK S6V 5G2

306-764-3325

105,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6730890
  • Stock #: C2140
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG9ET122140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package!

For a safe, reliable family vehicle that's also stylish and fun to drive, look no further than this Dodge Journey. This 2014 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.

There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 105,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDDFG9ET122140.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.lakelandfordpa.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Check out our Pre-Owned Plus inventory! Each pre-owned plus vehicle comes with 2 sets of keys, $50 fuel card, remote start and some include Lifetime Powertrain Coverage. Lakeland Ford offers many automotive products and services to our Prince Albert area customers. From quality new Ford vehicles to used cars, we know anyone looking for a vehicle near Prince Albert will likely find what they want at our dealership. We carry a comprehensive line of Ford vehicles, including the F-150, Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, and Mustang making us a good choice as your Prince Albert Ford car dealer.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Prince Albert. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Roof Rack
Tires: P225/55R19 BSW AS Touring
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Compass
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
remote start
Block Heater
Universal Garage Door Opener
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Engine Oil Cooler
Performance Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cargo Net
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
160 Amp Alternator
graphic equalizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT
Premium Sound Package
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
3.16 Axle Ratio
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Park-Sense rear park assist system
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
368w Regular Amplifier
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
1541# Maximum Payload
GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs)
Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Flip ft.n Stow(tm) 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
81 L Fuel Tank
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Full-Time All-Wheel

Lakeland Ford

Lakeland Ford

3434 2 Ave W, Prince Albert, SK S6V 5G2

306-764-3325

