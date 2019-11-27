Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SYNC, SiriusXM!
In the popular, competitive field of compact crossovers, the Ford Escape stands out for its sharp looks, well-appointed interior, and engaging driving dynamics. This 2014 Ford Escape is for sale today in Prince Albert.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 114000 kms. It's grey in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Sync, Siriusxm.
- Power Options
-
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- External temperature display
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Metal-look center console trim
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Center Console: Full with covered storage
- Overhead console: Mini with storage
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Headlights off auto delay
- Seating
-
- Heated Seats
- Split rear bench
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Integrated roof antenna
- Total Number of Speakers: 6
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Dusk sensing headlights
- Front fog/driving lights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Type of tires: AS
- Tires: Speed Rating: H
- Tires: Profile: 55
- Safety
-
- Side Airbag
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Powertrain
-
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Engine Immobilizer
- Comfort
-
- Cargo Area Light
- Interior air filtration
- Manual front air conditioning
- Trim
-
- Cloth Seat Upholstery
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Suspension
-
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Suspension class: Regular
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Four-wheel Independent Suspension
- Coil rear spring
- Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
- Strut front suspension
- Short and long arm rear suspension
- Windows
-
- Additional Features
-
- 4 door
- Rear View Camera
- Sync
- Front Reading Lights
- Radio data system
- Transmission hill holder
- Dual Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Metal-look dash trim
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Bucket front seats
- Fold forward seatback rear seats
- Rear seats center armrest
- Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
- Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
- Two 12V DC power outlets
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Cargo tie downs
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Rear door type: Liftgate
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Digital Audio Input
- In-Dash single CD player
- Braking Assist
- Wheel Diameter: 17
- Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
- Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- Wheel Width: 7.5
- Metal-look door trim
- 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
- Auxilliary transmission cooler
- Speed-proportional electric power steering
- Permanent locking hubs
- Seatback storage: 2
- Remote, digital keypad power door locks
- Rear spoiler: Lip
- Intercooled Turbo
- AC power outlet: 1
- Driver knee airbags
- Metal-look shift knob trim
- Video Monitor Location: Front
- Clock: In-radio display
- Silver aluminum rims
- Wireless phone connectivity
- Grille with chrome bar
- SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
- Rear Leg Room: 934 mm
- Tires: Width: 235 mm
- Diameter of tires: 17.0"
- Front Hip Room: 1,392 mm
- Fuel Capacity: 57 L
- SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
- Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km
- Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km
- Rear Head Room: 991 mm
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1,404 mm
- Front Leg Room: 1,096 mm
- Stability control with anti-roll control
- SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
- Front Head Room: 1,013 mm
- Urethane steering wheel trim
- Wheelbase: 2,690 mm
- SYNC with MyFord
- Gross vehicle weight: 2,159 kg
- Overall height: 1,685 mm
- Max cargo capacity: 1,920 L
- Curb weight: 1,653 kg
- Overall Length: 4,524 mm
- Overall Width: 1,838 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,421 mm
- Rear Hip Room: 1,330 mm
- Selective service internet access
- Manual child safety locks
- SiriusXM
