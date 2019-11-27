Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SYNC, SiriusXM!



In the popular, competitive field of compact crossovers, the Ford Escape stands out for its sharp looks, well-appointed interior, and engaging driving dynamics. This 2014 Ford Escape is for sale today in Prince Albert.



Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 114000 kms. It's grey in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Sync, Siriusxm.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GX0EUA08068.





To apply right now for financing use this link :http://www.lakelandfordpa.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html







Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $122.93 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration fee included / Total cost of borrowing $3083 / Total Obligation of $19177 ). See dealer for details.



Check out our Pre-Owned Plus inventory! Each pre-owned plus vehicle comes with 2 sets of keys, $50 fuel card, remote start and some include Lifetime Powertrain Coverage. Lakeland Ford offers many automotive products and services to our Prince Albert area customers. From quality new Ford vehicles to used cars, we know anyone looking for a vehicle near Prince Albert will likely find what they want at our dealership. We carry a comprehensive line of Ford vehicles, including the F-150, Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, and Mustang making us a good choice as your Prince Albert Ford car dealer.

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Prince Albert. o~o

Power Options Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Seating Heated Seats

Split rear bench Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension

Short and long arm rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Sync

Front Reading Lights

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Wheel Width: 7.5

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Remote, digital keypad power door locks

Rear spoiler: Lip

Intercooled Turbo

AC power outlet: 1

Driver knee airbags

Metal-look shift knob trim

Video Monitor Location: Front

Clock: In-radio display

Silver aluminum rims

Wireless phone connectivity

Grille with chrome bar

SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)

Rear Leg Room: 934 mm

Tires: Width: 235 mm

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Front Hip Room: 1,392 mm

Fuel Capacity: 57 L

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km

Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km

Rear Head Room: 991 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,404 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,096 mm

Stability control with anti-roll control

SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Front Head Room: 1,013 mm

Urethane steering wheel trim

Wheelbase: 2,690 mm

SYNC with MyFord

Gross vehicle weight: 2,159 kg

Overall height: 1,685 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1,920 L

Curb weight: 1,653 kg

Overall Length: 4,524 mm

Overall Width: 1,838 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,421 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,330 mm

Selective service internet access

Manual child safety locks

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.