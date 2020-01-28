Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SYNC, SiriusXM!



The Ford Escape has an interior that's comfortable for its occupants and flexible to maximize cargo space your way. This 2014 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.



Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 125,497 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Sync, Siriusxm.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GX2EUD39993.





To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.lakelandfordpa.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html







Check out our Pre-Owned Plus inventory! Each pre-owned plus vehicle comes with 2 sets of keys, $50 fuel card, remote start and some include Lifetime Powertrain Coverage. Lakeland Ford offers many automotive products and services to our Prince Albert area customers. From quality new Ford vehicles to used cars, we know anyone looking for a vehicle near Prince Albert will likely find what they want at our dealership. We carry a comprehensive line of Ford vehicles, including the F-150, Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, and Mustang making us a good choice as your Prince Albert Ford car dealer.

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Prince Albert. o~o

Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Bluetooth

Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Body-coloured door handles Exterior Front fog lamps

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Rear View Camera

Sync

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

Illuminated glove box

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

2 12V DC Power Outlets

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Grille w/Chrome Bar

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

KEYPAD

Engine: 1.6L EcoBoost

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

57 L Fuel Tank

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert

Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

3.51 Axle Ratio

Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding

GVWR: 2,159 kgs (4,760 lbs)

w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

SiriusXM

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Passenger Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.